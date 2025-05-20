Indian Army will respond with fire & national resolve if challenged again by Pakistan: Poonch Brigade Commander

Commander of the Poonch Brigade, Brigadier Mudit Mahajan on Tuesday said that the Indian Army remains alert as the ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not over and “we will respond yet again not with words but fire and resolve of the nation if challenged again”.

Briefing mediapersons in Poonch, Brigadier Mahajan said the “Operation Sindoor is not over, it only remains suspended for the time being. And therefore the Indian Army remains alert, ready and if challenged again, we will respond yet again not with words but fire and resolve of the nation”.

In his first briefing after the recent skirmishes with Pakistan, he said, “The Poonch Brigade was engaged in intense and continuous operations during ‘Operation Sindoor’ to blunt and respond to the unprovoked aggression by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC). We did not wait to react; we prepared to respond. To that extent, I will say that the Poonch Brigade was not a part of but the heart of Operation Sindoor”.

The Brigade Commander said that the “Pakistan-sponsored terror strike at Pahalgam, was met with a calibrated response from the Indian Army, initially focusing solely on terrorist infrastructure. The Army struck with unmatched precision and purpose—six of nine critical terrorist targets struck were opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor, and these were neutralised effectively that night. Only when the Pakistan Army escalated by indiscriminately targeting civilian areas did the Indian Army decisively shift to hitting their military assets”.

“As the enemy unleashed a new threat of drone swarms, it was the Army Air Defence that truly emerged as the shining shield—demonstrating exceptional skill, resilience, and cutting-edge coordination to intercept every aerial menace, safeguarding our troops and territory with unwavering vigilance and valour”, he said.

Brigadier Mahajan added, “In sum, Pakistan Army losses were not just in numbers but in morale and initiative. Today, they have lost their credibility before their own nation. So far, we have inputs of imposing heavy numbers of fatal and non-fatal casualties upon the enemy. The numbers are still adding up with each passing day as our intelligence agencies are on the job to corroborate and verify these inputs”.