Indian Army signs procurement deal with Ashok Leyland Defence Systems for heavy recovery vehicles

In a significant step towards enhancing the combat force regeneration capability of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 168.09 crore with M/s Ashok Leyland Defence Systems Ltd for the procurement of 54 Heavy Recovery Vehicles (HRVs).

These state-of-the-art HRVs will play a crucial role in recovering disabled, stranded, and damaged military vehicles across challenging terrains, including high-altitude regions and desert environments.

The newly-procured HRVs are designed with advanced lifting and winching mechanisms, coupled with high endurance, to meet the demanding operational requirements of the Indian Army. Their integration into military operations is expected to significantly enhance recovery capabilities, ensuring higher mission success rates and improved operational readiness.

Indigenously designed and developed, these specialized vehicles align with the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, prioritizing indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependency on foreign defence imports. This procurement deal not only strengthens India’s self-reliance in defence technology but also boosts the domestic defence manufacturing sector.

The addition of these advanced HRVs is a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment to modernization and operational efficiency, ensuring that logistical and recovery support remains robust even in the most demanding operational environments.