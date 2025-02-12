Indian Army retaliates against ceasefire violation in Poonch

The Indian Army strongly retaliated against a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army on Wednesday evening in Balakote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu division.

According to initial reports, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, prompting the Indian Army to respond with force.

“There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the Indian side,” an official stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-backed terrorists have become increasingly active along the 744-kilometer-long LoC.

On Tuesday, two soldiers, including a Captain, were killed when terrorists triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Laleali area of Akhnoor sector during a fence patrol.

On Monday evening, an Indian Army soldier was injured in a sniper attack from across the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Earlier this week, Lt General Navin Sachdeva, GOC of the White Knight Corps, along with GOCs of the Ace of Spades and Crossed Swords divisions, visited forward areas in Rajouri sector for an operational review of the prevailing security situation and hostile activities.

The Corps Commander commended all ranks for their vigilance and relentless operational focus. He also urged them to remain prepared for all contingencies.

Intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistani agencies have moved groups of trained terrorists closer to the LoC and the international border in Jammu & Kashmir and adjoining areas of Punjab, heightening security concerns.