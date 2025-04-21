Indian Army launches Rescue and Restoration operations on NH 44 after cloudburst

The Indian Army has launched relief and restoration operations to rescue the stranded civilians and restore connectivity on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44) following the cloudburst and intense rainfall that struck the Ramban district.

In a statement, an army spokesperson said that upon assessment of the ground situation, the Army initiated immediate action in coordination with civil administration officials, including the District Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, and the Superintendent of Traffic. While no emergency requisition has been made, civil authorities have assured they will seek Army assistance should the need arise.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote were rapidly mobilised to provide relief to stranded travellers. Army personnel extended support by distributing food, temporary shelter, and providing basic medical aid to those in need.

Eight Army columns (strength 1/1/18 each) are currently on standby at key locations to assist further if required. Meanwhile, JCBs and heavy equipment from civilian construction firms, including Konkan Railway Corporation Limited(KRCL), Choudhary Power Projects Private Limited(CPPL), and DMR, have begun clearing operations along the obstructed highway.

As per initial assessments, road clearance and restoration may take up to 48 hours, the spokesperson stated.