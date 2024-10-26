Indian Army Boosts Rural Tourism with New Homestay in Kalapani under Operation Sadbhavna

In a significant boost to local tourism and community engagement, the Indian Army’s Panchshul Brigade inaugurated a tent-based homestay in the scenic and historically rich location of Kalapani under Operation Sadbhavna.

Brigadier SPS Chouhan, Commander of the Panchshul Brigade, led the opening ceremony, bringing to life an initiative aimed at offering tourists an authentic experience of local Kumaon culture.

The project is part of the central government’s Vibrant Village programme, which promotes sustainable tourism and community-driven development in remote border areas.

The event was also attended by Brijesh Garbyal, the Sarpanch of Garbyang village, who highlighted the positive impact such initiatives can have on local livelihoods. By offering tourists an immersive rural experience, the homestay aims to foster connections between visitors and villagers while supporting the economy of border communities.

This initiative is among several projects undertaken by the Indian Army in the Kumaon region, including village electrification, installation of hybrid solar plants, and conducting medical camps.

These efforts not only aim to encourage tourism but also support the long-term goal of reverse migration, motivating locals to return to their roots. By bridging communities and promoting rural growth, the Indian Army’s projects are making strides in national development and enhancing the sustainability of the border economy.