Indian Army advances ‘SMART Soldier’ initiative with tech-driven modernisation efforts

The Indian Army is accelerating its modernisation efforts with a focus on creating “SMART Soldiers” equipped with advanced technologies such as F-INSAS (Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System), cutting-edge mobility vehicles, and night combat capabilities, announced Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi at the 64th National Defence College (NDC) Course on Wednesday. General Dwivedi highlighted that these advancements are part of a larger push to prepare the Army for future conflicts through enhanced weapons, systems, and logistics suitable for high-altitude and varied terrains.

Speaking on “Decade of Transformation: Indian Army in Stride with the Future and Nation Building,” the COAS emphasised that the modernisation aligns with India’s vision of “Viksit Bharat@2047,” making the Army a future-ready, self-reliant force. Surveillance capabilities are being boosted with nano drones, satellite technology, and dedicated R&D centres for drone development. Precision strike capabilities are also being refined, focusing on accuracy, long-range munitions, and post-strike assessments. Communication infrastructure is receiving upgrades such as Software Defined Radios, SAMBHAV secure networks, and anti-drone technology, while new assets like light tanks and swarm drones enhance operational readiness. Additionally, logistics are being improved through the use of logistic drones, robotic mules, and a tri-service approach to inventory management.

General Dwivedi outlined structural changes aimed at optimising warfighting capabilities, introducing Rebal 1.5 to streamline command, control, and training, and Rebal 2.0 to adapt to emerging Diplomatic, Informational, Military, and Economic (DIME) interdependencies. Key initiatives include establishing Integrated Battle Groups for the Mountain Strike Corps, forming specialised units like the Signals Technology Experimentation & Adaptation Group (STEAG) for secure communications, and expanding cyber, electronic warfare, and intelligence capabilities. The Army Knowledge & Enabler Corps will further support linguistic and cyber skills, while artillery regiments will standardise to 155mm guns and expand roles for Territorial Army units.

Advertisement