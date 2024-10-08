“Indian Air Force admired for courage, professionalism”: PM Modi extends greetings to air warriors on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Air Force Day greetings to the IAF and its pilots for their courage, professionalism and role in protecting and safeguarding the nation.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, “Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable.”

This year, the Indian Air Force celebrates its 92nd anniversary with the theme, ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena – Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’ (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), reflecting the force’s dedication to protecting India’s airspace.

“On the Occasion of its 92nd Anniversary, the Indian Air Force extends heartfelt greetings to all Airwarriors, DSC personnel, civilians, NCEs, and their families who stand strong behind them. Their courage, commitment, and excellence continue to inspire the nation,” posted the official handle of IAF on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the Indian Air Force personnel on Indian Air Force Day and said that the valour of air warriors has roared in the skies and safeguarded the sovereignty of the nation with courage, patriotism, and sacrifice.

“Greetings to the Indian Air Force personnel on Indian Air Force Day.The valour of our air warriors has roared in the skies, safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation every moment with their courage, patriotism, and sacrifice.Salutes to the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of the nation,” Shah posted on X.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted greetings of heartfelt respects to the IAF on Air Force day.

“On Air Force Day, my heartfelt respect to the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force.Your unwavering dedication keeps our skies safe and our spirits high. We are forever indebted to your selfless service and sacrifices.Jai Hind,” posted Rahul Gandhi on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to his official handle and extended their greetings and felicitations to all the air warriors, personnel, veterans and their families.

“On the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, we extend our greetings and felicitations to all the air warriors, personnel, veterans and their families and wish them success in all their future endeavours,” he said.

“@IAF_MCChas led the way in safeguarding our skies with unmatched bravery, unbridled courage, and unequalled professionalism. The valiant men and women have earned the respect and admiration of a grateful nation,” the post read.

Adding further, he said, “We salute all the IAF personnel for their tremendous contribution, both in war and during humanitarian efforts. The nation takes pride in the many achievements of our Air Force and looks forward to its further growth as a modern strategic force.”

Every year on October 8, India recognizes Indian Air Force Day to honor the servicemen and pilots who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary force under British rule. Initially, it consisted of a limited number of aircraft and personnel.

The first official flight took place on April 1, 1933, marking the beginning of its operational journey. Over the decades, the IAF has transformed into one of the world’s most formidable air forces, playing crucial roles in military operations and humanitarian missions.

Air Force Day serves as a reminder to honor the bravery and dedication of IAF personnel who protect India’s sovereignty and engage in disaster relief operations.