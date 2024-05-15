India, Zimbabwe discuss cooperation in digital transformation solutions

The third session of India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held in New Delhi to explore cooperation in digital transformation solutions, tele-medicines, rough diamonds, fast payment systems and traditional medicine, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Wednesday.

There was enthusiastic response to greater cooperation, addressing pending issues, boosting trade and investment and greater people-to-people contacts.

At the meeting, both sides reviewed the bilateral trade and noted the vast potential that exists between the two countries.

They agreed to make concerted efforts towards enhancing bilateral trade, and to explore signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for regulatory cooperation in Digital transformation solutions, tele-medicines, rough diamonds, fast payments system and traditional medicine among others.

Both the parties identified several areas of focus for enhancing bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, geospatial sector, healthcare, machinery and mechanical appliances, vehicles, electrical machinery, mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of distillation, plastics and articles, iron and steel, agriculture and food processing, engineering sector, renewable energy, digital economy, textiles, capacity building, etc.

They also agreed on closer collaboration between the investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce of both sides.

The session was conducted under the co-chairpersonship of Economic Adviser, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Priya P Nair and Chief Director, Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Rudo M Faranisi.

Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Zimbabwe, Mr. Peter Hobwani, along with over 15 delegates from relevant ministries, accompanied the Zimbabwean delegation.