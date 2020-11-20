The Covid caseload in India has crossed the 90 lakh mark with 45,882 infections in the past 24 hours. This is a worrisome development as the country has been continuously recording a decline in cases reaching below 30,000 mark after 4 months.

The overall number of deaths till now has been recorded at 1,32,162 with 584 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Covid recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent.

Maharashtra remains at the top of the list in terms of the Covid cases with 17,63,055 total cases, up 5,535 since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 154 deaths. Other states in the top-5 list include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of ₹ 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

With the steep surge in coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad – the capital of Gujarat – has announced a total lockdown from Friday night till Monday morning with some restricted relaxations.

The city has witnessed a surge in the cases after Diwali as the city is famous for celebrating the festival with excitement and its Navratri is famous all over the world.