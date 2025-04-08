‘India will emerge stronger from US tariffs fallout’: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said he was confident India would emerge stronger from the fallout of the US administration tariffs once the bilateral trade agreement between the two partner countries is finalised.

“I am confident that India will do very well under a very able and wise leader like the Prime Minister and his team,” he said while speaking to reporters.

“We will come out of this stronger than we are. Every challenge presents an opportunity, and India will take advantage of it,” he supplemented.

He also spoke about the energy availability in global markets, and said, “There is ample crude oil available in the market.”

He said India has, over the years, diversified its crude oil sourcing to as many as 40 countries. The minister also highlighted India’s own exploration and production efforts to meet its energy demand.

Notably, on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a discussion on US tariffs on India following President Donald Trump’s announcement last week.

The discussion between the leaders aimed at progressing towards a fair and balanced trade relationship, as stated by the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Trump had announced last week imposing a 10 per cent tariff on all imports to the US, which had caused concerns in the global market. The US has imposed 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports.

Trump specifically called out India’s trade policies, stating, “India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The prime minister just left. He’s a great friend of mine, but I said, you’re a friend of mine, but you’re not treating us right. They charge us 52 per cent.”