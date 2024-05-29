India will become number one economy in the world under Modi: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India the fifth largest economy in the world and this time if Modi becomes Prime Minister, India will become number one in the world and UP will become number one in the country.

He was speaking in an election rally organized on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate from Ballia Lok Sabha seat Neeraj Shekhar in Haibatpur village near Maldepur roundaboutm.

After the address, former UP minister and Samajwadi Party leader Narad Rai and former MLA Ramiqbal Singh, joined the BJP and Shah welcomed them.

Amit Shah said ,”Today I have come to tell one thing to the people of Ballia. Gujaratis are good at accounting. They can do many things at once. If there are three tasks at once, they should be done. Voting for Neeraj Shekhar will do three things at once. Neeraj will become MP, Modi will become PM and Late. Chandrashekhar will receive tribute”.

He said that when the BJP regime came to power in UP, the Yogi government did the work of providing electricity for 18 hours. Attacking Congress, he said that they worked to give constitutionally backward class reservation to Muslims. Four percent reservation was given in Karnataka and Hyderabad.

Amit Shah said that reservation was given on the basis of religion, which is illegal. As long as there is even a single BJP MP, we will not let the reservation of backward classes be touched.

“During the SP rule, indigenous pistols were being made in Purvanchal, now BrahMos missiles, cannon shells and modern weapons are being made. It will be useful in attacking Pakistan,” he claimed.

The Union Home Minister said ,” There used to be bomb blasts during Congress, SP and BSP rule and no one did anything. The country saw that there were attacks in Uri and Pulwama, then Modi entered Pakistan and ended terrorism. Not only this, Modi ended Naxalism from the country. During the SP-BSP era in UP, the mafia used to cause trouble. When the BJP government came, Chief Minister Yogi straightened the mafia by hanging them upside down. BJP eliminated mosquitoes and mafia from Purvanchal.”

Enumerating the achievements of the Central Government, he said that Modi has built 14 expressways in Uttar Pradesh. There have been two to nine airports. Worked to run metro in 12 cities while 22 medical colleges are being built. Two AIIMS have been built and Irrigation work was done on 24 lakh hectares.

Elaborating further, Amit Shah said ,” Triple IT, a mega food park is being built. Modi has done the work of making Uttar Pradesh a great state. Medical college will be built in Ballia in a year. Enumerating the list of development works done in the district, he said that 75,000 houses have been built in Ballia and over 2.20 lakh LPG gas cylinders connections have been given. Samman Nidhi has been given to 4.23 lakh farmers of Ballia.