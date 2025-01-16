Logo

# India

India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages

India on Thursday welcomed the agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 16, 2025 1:52 pm

[Photo : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)]

Reacting to the development, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, hoped the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.
 
“We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy,” the MEA said.

