India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages

Number of e-services across India increases to 18,500
The number of e-Services across India has increased in 2024 to 18,500, 74 per cent of the total services being delivered as e-Services. This has come to the fore during a meeting convened by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) with Right to Services (RTS) chief commissioners and commissioners from states/Union Territories (UTs) for exchange of best practices and improve service delivery by promotion of e-services to bring citizens and government closer using technology.