India welcomes 5 nuclear-weapon nations’ statement on preventing N-war, avoiding arms race

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India welcomes the recent joint statement made by China, the US, the UK, France and Russia on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms race.

“We welcome the joint statement made this week, which reaffirms the importance of addressing nuclear threats, and underscores the desire to work towards creating a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about the joint statement made on Monday.

The MEA said in a statement that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, India has a doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on a ‘No First Use’ posture and non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states.

“India remains committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament,” it said.

India’s annual resolution at the UNGA on ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ calls for steps to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons, including through de-alerting and de-targeting of nuclear weapons.

“Our annual resolution in the ‘Convention on Prohibition of Use of Nuclear Weapons’ seeks the commencement of negotiations in the conference on disarmament on an international convention prohibiting the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances. Both resolutions are adopted with substantive support at the UNGA. India will continue to contribute further to the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda,” it said.