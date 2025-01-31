India, US working on PM Modi’s visit to Washington: MEA

India on Friday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington soon for talks with US President Donald Trump on a range of bilateral issues and global developments.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi and President Trump had a telephonic conversation some days back and the two sides are now working on an early visit by Mr Modi to the US to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Specific dates for the visit are still being worked and will be announced at an appropriate time, he added.

The spokesperson also responded to a question on the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India since the US Supreme Court has declined his petition.

“We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for the early extradition of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack to India,” he added.

On the issue of illegal migration, he reiterated that India is firmly opposed to illegal migration, especially as it is also linked to other forms of organised crimes. He added that both India and the US, as part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration.

“We are keen to continue this cooperation. At the same time, the Government of India would need to do the required verification, including nationality, of the concerned individuals, before they are deported to India. Any talk of numbers at this stage is premature,” the spokesperson added.