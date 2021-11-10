India, US to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation

As part of efforts for co-production and co-development of defence equipment under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), India and the US have agreed on a revised Statement of Intent (SOI) to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by “pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress” on several specific DTTI projects.

The agreement came at the11th DTTI group meeting between India and the US held virtually on Tuesday. It was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar from the Indian side and Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment from US Department of Defence.

The meetings are normally held twice a year, alternating between India and the US. However, this DTTI meeting was held via video teleconferencing consecutively for a second time on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Ministry said today.

The aim of the group was to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment, the statement noted. Four Joint Working Groups focused on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies had been established under DTTI to promote mutually agreed projects.

“The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities, including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion on priority,” the Ministry said.