India-US strategic partnership will deepen for benefit of people of two countries: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has expressed confidence that strategic partnership between India and US will deepen for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Jaishankar on Friday extended warm greetings to US State Secretary Marco Rubio, the Government and people of the United States on the occasion of their Independence Day.

The External Affairs Minister expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of the India-US strategic partnership, rooted in shared democratic values and common interests.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said, “Warm wishes to SecRubio, the Government and the people of the USA on their Independence Day. Confident that our strategic partnership, anchored in shared values and common interests, will deepen for the benefit of our peoples.”

Independence Day in America marks the date back in 1776 when Americans broke away from being ruled by the British, who had been on the continent since the 16th Century. The holiday remembers the day in 1776 when the 13 American colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming citizens’ right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Jaishankar met Rubio on July 2 while participating in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Washington and discussed the bilateral partnership between the two countries in the fields of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.

This year, US President Donald Trump signed the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ into law, during a military family picnic at the White House on US Independence Day. The administration had aimed to have the legislation finalized by July 4, The Hill reported.

“We made promises, and it’s really promises made, promises kept, and we’ve kept them,” Trump said from the balcony overlooking the South Lawn. “This is a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy. And I have to say, the people are happy.”

The signing ceremony was attended by First Lady Melania Trump, members of the Cabinet, and several Republican lawmakers, including Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and Rep. Jason Smith, The Hill reported.

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ was passed with a final vote of 218-214 in the House of Representatives on Thursday, with two Republicans, Representative Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick, voting against it, The Hill reported.