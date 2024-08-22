India, US pledge to deepen cooperation in energy sector for global good

India and the United States Thursday underscored the importance of their partnership in driving the global clean energy transition with both sides expressing their commitment to deepening cooperation in this critical area.

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal held a productive discussion with a visiting US delegation led by Mr. John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy.

During the discussions, Mr. Manohar Lal emphasised the longstanding bilateral partnership between India and the US, highlighting the shared commitment to a ‘clean’ energy future that fosters economic growth and development. The union minister further stated that the Ministry of Power is committed to strengthening this partnership.

He also stated that India-US engagements under the ‘Power & Energy Efficiency Pillar’ under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), are important to realise their joint goal of achieving the energy transition.

Mr. John Podesta, in his remarks, said India is a valuable partner and both countries support each other in building resilient supply chains and investment-led partnership strategy. He also remarked that India and the US can collaborate on areas like clean energy, energy storage systems, and energy efficiency. He further said the US can support India in enhancing its manufacturing capacity.