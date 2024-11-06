India-US MCG meeting focuses on joint exercises, capacity building, Indo-Pacific security

The 21st edition of the India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting concluded on Wednesday at the Manekshaw Centre after focussing on deepening defence ties between the two nations.

The discussions during the meeting ranged from capacity building, training exchanges, defence industrial cooperation to advancing joint exercises to bolster readiness for both conventional and hybrid threats.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lieutenant General JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, representing India, and Lieutenant General Joshua M. Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, representing the United States. senior officials from both countries took part, reviewing ongoing initiatives and exploring additional areas for collaboration.

Both sides underscored the significance of the Indo-US defence partnership, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen this strategic relationship through proactive engagement and enhanced interoperability. They also highlighted the shared need to expand the scope of military cooperation, addressing the dynamic security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.