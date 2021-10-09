India, US discuss situation in South Asia, cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Ahead of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, the two countries exchanged views on regional issues of shared interest, including in South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region.

Top officials of the two countries also discussed in Washington opportunities for enhanced cooperation with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar led the Indian delegation while the American side was led by Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl at the 16th India-US Defence Policy Group.

The dialogue advanced an ambitious set of bilateral priorities – including information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defence trade – reflective of the flourishing defence ties between India and the US, officials said.

The two sides reinforced their commitment to deepening joint cooperation and interoperability between the US and Indian militaries to work more seamlessly together, including strengthening cooperation in new defence domains, such as space and cyber.

The dialogue laid the groundwork for the important 2+2 ministerial dialogue as India and the US open a new chapter in the major defence partnership.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue, involving the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries, will be held in November this year. The last meeting of the 2+2 was held in New Delhi and the next meeting is to be hosted by the US.