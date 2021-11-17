India, US discuss developments in Afghanistan

India and the US today discussed the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the developments since the takeover of the war-torn nation by the Taliban.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met visiting US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and exchanged views on issues of common interest in Afghanistan.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

West is on a trip to Europe and Asia to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with America’s allies and partners. Before leaving on his trip, West said the international community must act together to be effective.

West was last month named as the State Department’s Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan. He replaced Zalmay Khalilzad who brokered the peace deal between the US and the Taliban.