India, US deepen defence ties in 8th aircraft carrier technology dialogue

The 8th meeting of the India-US Joint Working Group on Aircraft Carrier Technology Cooperation (JWGACTC) was organised here recently as part of the India–US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).

The four-day meeting, which concluded on May 16, included a six-member US delegation headed by Rear Admiral Casey Moton, Programme Executive Officer (PEO), Aircraft Carriers, which visited various defence establishments in Delhi and Goa.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the opening session of the Joint Working Group Meeting was co-chaired by Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects (ACCP).

During the meeting, Rear Admiral Casey Moton highlighted the importance of the Joint Working Group and the progress it has made over the last 10 years. Both sides appreciated the remarkable work undertaken by the Joint Working Group towards valuable information exchange on aircraft carriers. Plans for future co-operation under various aspects of aircraft carrier technology were discussed, and a joint statement was also released.

At Goa, professional interactions were undertaken with the Indian Navy’s aviation specialists on aircraft carrier operations and technical aspects. The meeting marked yet another significant milestone in the ongoing co-operation between the two countries in the field of aircraft carrier technology.