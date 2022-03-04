India urges Russia, Ukraine to arrange local ceasefire to evacuate its citizens

Rejecting President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Indian students were being held hostage by Ukrainian authorities, India today appealed to the two warring nations to arrange a ”local ceasefire” so that it could evacuate its citizens.

“We urge parties concerned to have a local ceasefire so that we can get our citizens back. Our primary focus remains on getting them (Indian citizens) back safe and sound,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

On Putin’s claim, he said; “We have already issued a statement yesterday…we haven’t heard of any Indian being held hostage.”

The spokesperson confirmed reports that an Indian student Harjot Singh was shot multiple times while trying to escape from Ukraine capital Kiev. “Our embassy officials are trying to reach him. The government will bear his medical expenses,” he added.

Regarding “Operation Ganga” to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine, the spokesperson said a total of 18 more flights brought back 4000 Indians from the embattled country in 18 flights. So far, 48 flights have brought back about 10400 Indians from that country since the Russian invasion, he added.

The spokesperson said 16 more flights, including four of the IAF, were scheduled to bring back Indians from the countries neighbouring Ukraine. “With this, a vast majority of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine would have been brought back home,” he added.

The spokesperson said some 700 Indians were still in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which has witnessed heavy shelling by Russian forces over the past few days.

On India’s humanitarian assistance to war-hit Ukraine, he said three tranches were being sent today.