India, UK hold their most ambitious tri-service exercise

Armed forces of India and the UK are currently participating in a tri-service exercise, the most ambitious conducted by the two countries to date.

The week-long exercise ‘Konkan Shakti’, which began on 21 October, follows on from the May 2021 announcement by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson of the India-UK 2030 Roadmap. The UK is only the third country with which India is conducting a tri-service exercise.

The UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, is also participating in the exercise.

The exercise is another step in deepening the defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise provides an opportunity for the armed forces of two outward looking, confident democracies to work in synergy and uphold our shared commitment to peace and security, the British High Commission here said today.

UK’s First Sea Lord Admiral and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Tony Radakin said: “The CSG’s engagement with India showcases the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership. Both the Indian and the Royal navy are blue-water, multi-carrier navies, which places us in a very exclusive club. Our growing interactions are a testimony to the shared commitment to rules-based international system, a belief in the values of open trade, and in the importance of the freedom of the high seas – a right conveyed on all nations.”

Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, Gavin Thompson, said: “A strengthened partnership with India is a key pillar of the UK’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific. Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson agreed to work in lockstep for our shared security and prosperity. Konkan Shakti will not only boost the cooperation of our armed forces but also strengthen the living bridge connecting the people of our two great nations”