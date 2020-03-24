Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic that has spread across the globe killing over 16,000 people, the World Health Organisation on Monday said “India has tremendous capacities” and had previously led the world in eradicating two silent killers – Small Pox and Polio.

WHO executive director Dr Michael J Ryan said India like China is hugely populated and the future of COVID-19 coronavirus, to greater extent, will be determined by what happens in densely populated large countries.

He further called upon India to continue to take aggressive action at the public health level to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“India led the world in eradicating two silent killers – Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities,” Ryan said and added that all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilized.

As the global death toll due to novel Coronavirus reached 16,572 with more than 341,000 cases worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, warned that the novel Coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating” but also came with hope that it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a virtual news briefing to journalists.

He said, “it took 67 days from the beginning of the outbreak in China in late December for the virus to infect the first 100,000 people worldwide. In comparison, it took 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.”

Ghebreyesus, also acknowledged that a number of countries were struggling to take more aggressive measures due to a lack of resources and access to tests and was all praises for the great energy which has been put into research and development to find a cure for COVID-19.

But he said that “there is currently no treatment that has been proven to be effective against COVID-19,” and warned against the use of drugs not proven to work against the disease.