India trapped in modern ‘Chakravyuh’ controlled by 6 people: Rahul tears into Modi govt

Drawing parallels from Mahabharat to criticise the NDA government’s policies, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday held the Centre responsible for the plight of farmers, students and small businesses.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, Gandhi likened the plight of various sectors in India to the ancient ‘Chakravyuh’ formation, in which Abhimanyu, the son of Arjun from Mahabharata, was trapped and killed.

Gandhi explained, “Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a ‘Chakravyuh’ and killed him. I did some research and discovered that ‘Chakravyuh’ is also known as ‘Padmavuyh’ – which means ‘lotus formation’. ‘Chakravyuh’ is in the shape of a lotus. In the 21st century, a new ‘Chakravyuh’ has been formed – that too in the form of a lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being done with India – the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses.”

“Today also, there are six people in the centre of ‘Chakravyuh’…Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani,” he added.

He further elaborated on what he perceives as the three forces behind this modern ‘Chakravyuh’.

“The ‘Chakravyuh’ that has captured India has three forces behind it. 1) The idea of monopoly capital – that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So, one element of the ‘Chakravyuh’ is coming from the concentration of financial power. 2) The institutions, the agencies, CBI, ED, IT of this nation, 3) Political executive. These 3 together, are at the heart of ‘Chakravyuh’ and they have devastated this country,” Gandhi stated.

Addressing the issue of MSP, a long standing demand of farmers, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha promised a legislation that will guarantee minimum support price for their crops to the farmers.

“I want to tell the farmers of the country that we will do what they (NDA) have not done. We will pass (the bill for) guaranteed legal MSP in this House.”

He also criticised the government for ignoring significant concerns affecting the youth, particularly the issue of paper leaks in the Budget.

“Paper leaks is the biggest issue affecting youth, but finance minister did not mention it in her speech,” he pointed out.

Terming the Union Budget 2024 “a stab in the back of the middle class”, Gandhi asserted that “strengthening big businesses” was the only aim of the Budget.

“The budget has not addressed the issue of tax terrorism that has hurt small businesses hard. Its sole aim seems to be strengthening big businesses’ monopoly. The govt has stabbed the middle class in the back with this budget,” he added.