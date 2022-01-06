India in touch with Pakistan for sending wheat to Afghanistan

India on Thursday said that it was in touch with Pakistan to work out the modalities for transporting 50000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s territory, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today.

At a media briefing here, he said India was committed to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, including life-saving drugs.

Pakistan, which does not permit India to use its territory for trade with Afghanistan, has agreed to make an exception for the Indian wheat to be transported to the embattled country.

India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

On New Year day, India had supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in coming weeks.

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation (WHO).