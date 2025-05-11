‘India to play transformative role in shaping global order after ‘Operation Sindoor’

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday said India has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most formidable military forces in the world and the dominant power in Asia after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

‘’Coupled with its rise toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy, India is poised to play a transformative role in shaping the future global order,’’ he said in a social media post on ‘X’.

Mr Malviya, who is in-charge of the BJP’s IT Cell, said India’s 90-minute targeted strikes on major Pakistani air bases during ‘Operation Sindoor’ marked a decisive shift in regional military dynamics, and it dismantled Islamabad’s ability to maintain air superiority.

He said the preemptive and precision attacks dismantled Pakistan’s ability to maintain air superiority, coordinate national defence, and project any meaningful counter-response.

He also referred to the military installations and terror bases attacked during ‘Operation Sindoor’ by India and rendered useless.

“This is what victory looks like. India’s 90 minutes targeted strikes on major Pakistani air bases during #OperationSindoor marked a decisive shift in regional military dynamics. These preemptive and precision attacks dismantled Pakistan’s ability to maintain air superiority, coordinate national defense, and project any meaningful counter-response. Each base served a critical function, and its destruction inflicted strategic and psychological damage on the Pakistani military establishment,” he wrote.

Malviya concluded the post saying, “In conclusion, India’s swift and coordinated strikes on these airbases delivered a strategic knockout to Pakistan’s aerial capabilities.”

The dismantling of radar networks, command hubs, and strike platforms left the Pakistan Armed Force (PAF) blind, grounded, and disoriented.

He said that more than just battlefield wins, these were structural demolitions — designed to disable Pakistan’s ability to fight today and deter it from even contemplating aggression in the future.

This operation not only demonstrated India’s technological and tactical superiority but also redefined the rules of engagement in South Asia, he said.