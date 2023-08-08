India to launch BRICS Startup Forum in 2023: Piyush Goyal

India will be launching the BRICS Startup Forum in 2023 with the goal of facilitating collaboration and sharing best practices among startups, investors, incubators, and aspiring entrepreneurs, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said.

Participating in the “7th BRICS Industry Ministers’ meeting” hosted by South Africa virtually yesterday, he highlighted the transformation that has taken place in India and also spoke about the expanding Startup India initiative that has led to the creation of nearly 100,000 startups in the country.

The Indian Minister also focused on “Transforming Production Systems” and the support India can offer to other BRICS members and the wider international community.

Advertisement

Goyal reiterated India’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (‘The World Is One Family’) which underscores the country’s commitment to being a responsible global citizen and working towards a more inclusive, tolerant and interconnected world.

The industry ministers of other BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa) also attended the meeting and adopted a joint declaration.

The ministers re-emphasised the need for digitalisation, industrialisation, innovation, inclusiveness, and investment among BRICS countries. They recognised the increasing importance of Industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies in promoting digital transformation of all economic sectors.

Through the declaration, the BRICS members acknowledged the need for human resource development and exploring opportunities for cooperation on upskilling and reskilling programs.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to deepen industrial cooperation and expedite the recovery and growth of the Industrial Economy through jointly creating an open, fair, vibrant, resilient and non-discriminatory environment.

They recognised the key role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the importance of their integration and diversification into global industrial chains, supply chains and value chains. They also underlined the need for creating market opportunities within the BRICS countries for inclusive growth of projects owned/managed by women, youth and disadvantaged groups.