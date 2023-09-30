India to host travel mart from 4 October at Pragati Maidan

India will host the 46th edition of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2023 at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi from 4-6 October.

It will bring together tourism professionals and business stakeholders from across the world. The physical version of the Travel Mart is being held after a hiatus of three years due to the pandemic.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) founded in 1951, with its Headquarters in Bangkok, is a not-for-profit association recognised internationally for its role as a catalyst in the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisement

PATA Travel Mart is one of the important international trade exhibitions catering to the tourism sector and it serves as a platform for trade interactions between global buyers and sellers mostly from the Asia Pacific region. The mart will bring together exhibitors and attendees from diverse sectors, offering a unique platform for networking, learning and collaboration.

This year the event will feature different activities, including the prestigious PATA Gold Award, the PATA Youth Symposium, PATA Forum on Sustainability besides the B2B Mart.

The event is being held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which was inaugurated in September and is one of India’s most recent and iconic exhibition venues. As the venue of the G20 Leaders` Summit, it hosted the world leaders from across the globe. The success of the G 20 Summit held this year has already made India one of the sought after destinations for hosting large-scale events and conferences.

India is participating in the PATA Travel Mart in a substantial manner. A designated pavilion for India at the mart will create an immersive experience of the gamut of destinations in India both known and lesser known. State governments such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are also putting up stands and stalls for displaying their products. Although the mart is an exclusively B2B Mart, it will help bring forth the diverse gamut of thematic products such as wellness, adventure, heritage, culinary, and art and craft of the different States to a global audience.