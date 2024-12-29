India to host audio visual entertain summit in February: PM Modi

In the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared exciting news about a major milestone for India’s creative and entertainment sector.

Addressing the nation, he announced that India would host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time next year from 5-9 February, 2025.

Comparing the WAVES Summit to global events like Davos where the world’s economic giants gather, the PM highlighted that “A great opportunity is on the way to showcase India’s creative talent to the world. Giants from the media and entertainment industry, as well as creative minds from across the globe, will gather in India.

This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation.” He emphasised the pivotal role of young creators in the preparations for WAVES, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India’s creative community. He expressed pride in the enthusiasm of the country’s youth and their contribution to the burgeoning creator economy, a key driver as India advances toward becoming a $5 trillion economy.

“Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVE Summit”, the prime minister of India said while urging all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.

The WAVES Summit is poised to serve as a global platform for India’s creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country’s potential as a hub for world-class content creation. It will also highlight the country’s advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema.

The prime minister’s call to action underlines the government’s commitment to nurturing India’s creative economy and solidifying its position as a global leader in media and entertainment.

In a heartfelt tribute, the PM also acknowledged the 100th birth anniversaries of several iconic figures of Indian cinema in 2024. He celebrated Raj Kapoor’s role in showcasing India’s soft power through his timeless films, Mohammed Rafi’s mesmerising voice that continues to resonate with all generations, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s contributions in elevating Telugu cinema while reflecting Indian traditions.

He also honoured Tapan Sinha’s socially conscious films that inspired unity and awareness. Mr Modi emphasised how these legends not only shaped the golden era of Indian cinema but also strengthened India’s cultural heritage, leaving behind an everlasting legacy for generations to admire and draw inspiration from.

It is to be noted that the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) had paid homage to the extraordinary legacy of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi through a series of tributes, screenings, and interactive events, providing a closer look at the contributions of these legendary film personalities to the world of cinema.