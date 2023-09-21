India to have National Awards in Science, Technology and Innovation known as “Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’’

The Government of India has come out with a new set of National Awards in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation known as “Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’’.

The objective of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) is to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by the scientists, technologists, and innovators individually or in teams in various fields of science, technology and technology­ led innovation.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar shall be one of the highest recognitions in the field of science, technology, and innovation in India. Scientists/ technologists/innovators working in government, private sector organizations or any individual working outside any organization, who have made distinguished contributions in terms of path-breaking research or innovation or discovery in any field of science, technology, or technology- led innovation shall be eligible for the awards. People of Indian Origin staying abroad with exceptional contributions benefiting the Indian communities or society shall also be eligible for the awards. The awards shall be given in the following four categories:-

Vigyan Ratna (VR) award will recognize lifetime achievements & contributions made in any field of science and technology. Vigyan Shri (VS) award will recognize distinguished contributions in any field of science and technology. Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award will recognize & encourage young scientists up to the age of 45 years who made an exceptional contribution in any field of science and technology. Vigyan Team (VT) award to be given to a team comprising of three or more scientists/researchers/innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in any field of science and technology.

Scientists, technologists, and innovators working in any field of science in government or private organizations who have contributed or carried out a path-breaking research, technology-led innovation, or discovery in any field of science or development of innovative technologies/products having significant societal impact shall be eligible for the award.

Scientists, technologists, and innovators of Indian origin abroad with exceptional contributions benefitting the Indian communities or society at large shall also be eligible.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar shall be given in the 13 domains, namely Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Mathematics & Computer Science, Earth Science, Medicine, Engineering Sciences, Agricultural Science, Environmental Science, Technology & Innovation, Atomic Energy, Space Science and Technology, and Others. The representation from each domain/field, including gender parity will be ensured.

All nominations received for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar awards shall be placed before the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Committee (RVPC) to be headed by the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to Government of India and comprising Secretaries of Science Departments, members of Science and Engineering Academies and some distinguished scientists and technologists from different fields of science and technology.

The nominations for this bouquet of awards will be invited every year on 14th January which would remain open till 28th February (National Science Day) every year. These awards shall be announced on 11thMay (National Technology Day) every year. The Award Ceremony for all categories of awards will be held on 23rd August (National Space Day). All Awards will have a Sanad& a medal.

These new National Awards is a transformative step in recognizing achievements of Scientific community at the highest level by the Government of India. With transparency and fairness in the entire selection process, work done by all sections of Scientific Innovators and Technologists will be awarded providing at par status with other National Awards.