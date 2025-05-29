India to conduct mock drills in states bordering Pakistan today

India will conduct large-scale mock drills across its northern and western border states on Thursday, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir, under the Centre’s emergency preparedness initiative — Operation Shield.

In Punjab, however, the drill will be held separately on June 3, according to an official statement.

These coordinated drills aim to test the readiness of the administration and civil population in the event of emergencies such as air strikes or bomb attacks.

Designed as full-scale simulations, the drills will assess the functionality of control rooms, air raid warning systems, and the efficiency of civil defence services, including warden duties, firefighting, rescue operations, depot management, and evacuation planning.

Sirens will be sounded as part of the drill procedures, and emergency preparedness systems will be examined under close monitoring.

The Civil Defence Department in Rajasthan has already begun issuing instructions to all districts in the state, with a special focus on those bordering Pakistan.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal confirmed that a mock drill will take place in Jodhpur on Thursday, although the precise timing is yet to be announced.

In Gujarat, the mock drills will be held in every district. The government has announced that registrations will be facilitated on the official portal for those wishing to become civil defence volunteers.

The drills will simulate air attack scenarios and will be conducted at two to three locations in each district.

A blackout will be enforced in the evening as part of the drill, and residents have been urged to actively participate.

Haryana will observe a complete blackout at vital points and strategic locations, excluding emergency and essential services.

The blackout is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will last till 8:15 p.m.

These developments follow the Ministry of Home Affairs’ earlier nationwide drill, Operation Abhyas, held on May 7 — the same day India launched Operation Sindoor, a military offensive in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor destroyed nine high-value terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating more than 100 terrorists.

Authorities have reiterated that mock drills play a vital role in strengthening the nation’s emergency response framework.

These simulations help evaluate coordination between various arms of administration and civil defence units during crisis situations.

A blackout, an integral part of such exercises, involves switching off all visible lights in a specific area for a designated time.

This wartime tactic is used to make it harder for enemy aircraft to detect and target critical infrastructure during air raids, thereby improving overall defence preparedness under the cloak of darkness.