India surpasses US in locomotive production in FY25; NHAI capex spikes 21%

India surpasses the total locomotive production of regions such as the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia, emerging as a global leader in railway locomotive manufacturing.

The country has achieved a record production of 1,681 locomotives in the financial year 2024-25. This marks an increase of 209 locomotives, or 19%, compared to the 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24.

“This record-breaking production is the highest ever for locomotive manufacturing in the country, reflecting the significant achievements of all units in enhancing railway infrastructure and capacity,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The ministry further said that between 2004 and 2014, India produced a total of 4,695 locomotives, with a national annual average of 470.

In contrast, from 2014 to 2024, locomotive manufacturing witnessed a significant surge, with 9,168 locomotives produced, raising the annual average to approximately 917.

As per the data, the production was distributed as: Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 700 locomotives, Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, Patiala Locomotive Works contributed 304 locomotives, and 100 locomotives each were manufactured at the Madhepura and Marhowrah units.

The majority of the locomotives produced in the country were intended for freight trains.

Further, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also shared its update during the Financial Year 2024-25, saying it constructed 5,614 km of National Highways against the target of 5,150 km for the year.

The Capital Expenditure by NHAI in FY25 for the development of National Highway Infrastructure reached an all-time high of over Rs 2,50,000 Crore against a target expenditure of Rs 2,40,000 crore.

The overall capital expenditure increased by around 21% as compared to Rs 2,07,000 crore in the previous FY 2023-24 and by around 45% as compared to Rs 1,73,000 crore in FY 2022-23, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

During FY25, the NHAI said it leveraged three modes for monetisation, including Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), and Toll Securitisation. During the Financial Year, the NHAI monetised assets for a total of Rs 28,724 crore. This includes NHAI’s highest-ever and single-round InvIT receipt worth Rs 17,738 crore.