India supports Brazil’s G-20 presidency: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reiterated India’s support for Brazil’s G-20 presidency.

Brazil currently holds the G20 Presidency, and the G20 summit will take place in November this year in Rio de Janeiro.

Co-chairing the ninth India-Brazil Joint Commission meeting here with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, he appreciated Brazil’s unique initiatives centred on the theme of building a just world and a sustainable planet.

Advertisement

Mr Jaishankar noted that the strategic partnership between India and Brazil established in 2006 has diversified over the years. He highlighted that bilateral relations with Brazil now span a wide range of domains, including defence, space, cyber security, trade, and investment.

”We have a substantial bilateral trade basket. It has by and large gone up in the last year. We’ve had some challenges. We also have a very important energy cooperation between our two countries and we, of course, have particularly valued the biofuels cooperation that India and Brazil have established. In the BRICS, we have been strong and reliable partners. We have in the UN platforms always work together,” he said.

He also spoke about how Indian culture, performing arts, and philosophy are spreading in Brazil. The Brazilian minister is on a four-day visit to India during which he has held several important meetings with Indian officials on enhancing ties between the two nations.

”India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values. The visit of Foreign Minister Vieira will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral areas across diverse sectors,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.