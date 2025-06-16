India supplies 70% of WHO vaccines, says Anupriya Patel; Calls for regulatory harmony to boost global health equity

Emphasising that India continues to be a leading supplier of vaccines in the world, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel on Monday said the country is committed to ensure equitable access to quality-assured medicines for all.

Patel, while addressing a session of the Second Policymakers’ Forum, organised by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), also stressed the importance of regulatory harmonization in facilitating global health equity.

“India continues to be a leading supplier of vaccines. As much as 70 percent of WHO’s total vaccines are sourced from India,” she said, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, India started the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative and supplied vaccines to more than 100 friendly countries which depicts India’s deep sense of responsibility towards global health and its intention of helping friendly countries in the times of distress.

India, the minister said, has emerged as a global hub for affordable healthcare solutions and continues to deepen its partnerships with nations through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and health diplomacy.

“India continues to be a leader in drug manufacturing, especially when it comes to generic medicines. 14 percent of generics imported by the US come from India while India also has the maximum number of US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recognized drug manufacturing plants,” the minister was quoted as saying in the release issued here.

Patel further underlined that 70 percent of our generics are exported to the highly regulated markets and our pharmacopeial regulations are regularly visited to meet the global benchmarks.

On the occasion, the IPC has also launched a digital coffee table book showcasing its journey as the apex body responsible for setting drug standards in India.

While addressing those present, Patel noted that India’s regulatory system has achieved Maturity Level 3 (ML3) under the WHO’s Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) framework—just one level below the highest standard, Maturity Level 4.

“Presently, 15 countries in the world recognise the Indian Pharmacopeia as a book of standards for drugs, Cuba recently becoming the 15th country to recognise the Indian Pharmacopeia,” she added.

A number of African and South American nations have also adopted Indian standards, as illustrated in the newly launched digital record. Patel noted that the implications of this achievement go beyond regulatory recognition, paving the way for smoother trade in pharmaceuticals.

“This is not just a regulatory step, but a move towards bringing alignment in the quality standards, expanding access to safe and effective drugs, and making trade in pharmaceuticals smoother than ever before,” the minister said.

Aimed at promoting the recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia and collaboration in India’s flagship affordable medicines initiative – the ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ (PMBJP), the Forum is being organized by the IPC under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs.

An international delegation of policymakers and drug regulators from 24 countries is participating in the forum.

The Forum has brought together policymakers and senior drug regulatory officials from 22 countries – Liberia, Togo, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Rwanda, Lesotho, Eswatini, Kenya, Botswana, Ethiopia, Comoros, Seychelles, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Cuba, Barbados, and Chile, along with two delegates from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)- Jamaica and Canada, reaffirming India’s position as a valued and trusted partner in the realm of global health, the release said.

This engagement builds on the momentum generated by the First Policymakers’ Forum held in August 2024, which resulted in several participating countries formally recognizing the Indian Pharmacopoeia as a book of standards for drugs.

The growing international interest in aligning with India’s regulatory frameworks reflects the credibility and scientific rigour of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, as well as India’s proactive role in advancing global public health objectives.