India supplies 3 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance, India today supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.

The medicines were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul by Indian Embassy officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India stands committed to continue its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance.

“In this endeavour, we had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul,” the MEA added.

In coming weeks, India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of Afghanistan.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India was in the process of procuring wheat to be transported to Afghanistan.