With the tensions soaring along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian side on Saturday has summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to register a strong protest over the heavy shelling by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It said that the act was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the LoC.

“The Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others,” the MEA said.

“India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces,” the MEA said.

“Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner,” it said.

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials had said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas. The troops retaliated strongly causing causalities and substantial damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC, he said.

“Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged,” the defence spokesman said.