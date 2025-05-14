India successfully tests its latest counter-drone system ‘Bhargavastra’

India successfully tested its latest counter-drone system ‘Bhargavastra’ at the Seaward Firing Range at Gopalpur in Odisha on Wednesday.

Designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL), Bhargavastra is a low-cost counter drone system, developed in hard kill mode. The counter-drone system works with multiple micro rockets fired at the designated targets.

According to the reports, two trials were conducted on May 13 by firing one rocket each.

Equipped with advanced detection and engagement capabilities, the system can identify and neutralise small, incoming drones at ranges of up to 2.5 km. It employs a two-tiered defence approach: an initial layer of unguided micro-rockets capable of disrupting drone swarms within a 20-metre lethal radius, followed by a second layer of guided micro-missiles—previously validated through testing—for precision strikes against individual targets.

Engineered for rapid deployment across varied terrains, including high-altitude environments exceeding 5,000 metres, the system is tailored to meet the diverse operational needs of India’s armed forces.

Showcasing the system’s adaptability and affordability, SDAL underscored its fully indigenous design, featuring purpose-built rockets and micro-missiles specifically developed to counter hostile UAVs. The system is modular in architecture, allowing for the optional integration of a soft-kill layer that enables jamming and spoofing to complement the kinetic kill options. The system is also designed for seamless integration with existing network-centric warfare infrastructure.