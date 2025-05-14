India successfully tests ‘Bhargavastra’ counter-drone system amid regional tensions

The Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) on Wednesday conducted a successful trial of a Counter Drone System in Hard Kill mode – Bhargavastra. The new low-cost counter-drone system can effectively destroy the enemy’s drone swarms.

During the trials, the micro rockets used in this counter-drone system underwent rigorous testing at the Seaward Firing Range, Gopalpur, achieving all designated objectives, the SDAL said in a statement.

“Three trials were conducted for the rocket at Gopalpur on 13th May 2025 in the presence of senior officials of the Indian Army. Two trials were conducted by firing one rocket each. One trial was conducted by firing two rockets in salvo mode within 2 seconds. All four rockets performed as expected and achieved the required launch parameters, underscoring its pioneering technology in mitigating large-scale drone attacks,” the statement read.

The trial of the counter-drone system comes days after India and Pakistan came on the brink of an all-out war. During the standoff, Pakistan launched a massive drone attack on India. However, the attack was effectively neutralised by India’s strong air defences. In return, India is also believed to have used several drones, destroying a number of Pakistani military establishments.

In modern warfare, drones are an effective and low-cost weapon against the enemy. Drones are highly effective in conducting successful reconnaissance missions and military strikes.

The recent India-Pakistan scuffle was the latest example of how drones have changed modern warfare. The successful trials of “Bhargavastra” will further enhance India’s defences against any future drone attack.