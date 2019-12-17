India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile BrahMos off Odisha’s Chandipur base today, Defence sources said.

The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, near Balasore at around 8.30 am, Defence sources further said.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was successful, meeting all the parameters, as it hit the given target, according to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a medium-range ramjet missile capable of being launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets or land ie can be fired from land, sea and air as well.

The fastest supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

While the Indian Army has been operating the BrahMos since 2007, the Indian Navy has BrahMos installed on the leading classes of its destroyers and frigates as well.

The Indian Air Force successfully test fired the BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 Mki fighter aircraft on May 22, 2019.