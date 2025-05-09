India strikes; Pakistan retaliates: India’s Top Military Leadership charts course amidst hostilities

As India’s Operation Sindoor entered its third day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the top brass to review the security situation in the wake of the escalations from Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh, at South Block, here today.

Operation Sindoor, launched on the intervening night of May 6-7 to avenge the deaths of 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, saw a massive offensive launched by the Indian Armed Forces to neutralise the nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the highly secretive operation, India carried out strikes against 9 terror camps of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM, Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT, Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM, Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT, Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM, Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM, Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT, and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM.

Following the counter-strike, Pakistan launched a retaliation targeting military bases located in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

In a statement issued on X, the Indian Army stated, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. #IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force.”

Earlier, calling Operation Sindoor a successfully executed strike, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that it killed a good number of terrorists. “It was successfully executed because our formidable and professionally trained Armed Forces were equipped with high-quality equipment,” said Singh.

Stating that India has always played the role of a responsible nation, exercising great restraint, and it believes in resolving issues through dialogue. “However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face ‘quality action’. He assured the nation that no limit will become an obstacle for the Government in protecting India’s sovereignty. We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well,” he had said.