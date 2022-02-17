India to soon start sending wheat to Afghanistan: MEA

India will soon despatch the first consignment of its 50000 metric tonnes wheat assistance to Afghanistan through Pakistan territory, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today.

At a media briefing here, he said the modalities for the transportation of wheat were being worked out in consultations with all stakeholders. “We will soon share with you the details of the first shipment,” he added.

The spokesperson said India had signed with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Rome on 12 February an agreement for sending wheat to Afghanistan.

On reports that the first consignment would be despatched on 22 February, he said; “If it was all done and dusted, I would have announced.”

The spokesperson said India was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Afghanistan. In this connection, he drew attention to the medicines and Covid-19 assistance sent by India to Afghanistan in recent months.