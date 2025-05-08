India snubs Pakistan for seeking joint probe into Pahalgam attack

India on Thursday scoffed at Pakistan’s call for an impartial international probe or a joint investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22.

”You know the history and the track record well, and it is not a bright one as far as Pakistan is concerned. In pursuit of justice for victims of multiple terrorist attacks, in particular with regard to the 26/11 and Pathankot attacks, India had offered to cooperate and provided all sorts of evidence to Pakistan. Cases were registered but did not progress despite the formation of judicial teams. There was no movement on anything whatsoever,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

He said India’s experience on this count with Pakistan has not been positive.

”It does not give us confidence at face value. Pakistan uses the evidence provided by us as a cover-up for defending the terrorists and obstructing the path of our investigation,” he added.

The proposal for a joint probe was made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after the Pahalgam attack.