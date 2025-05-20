India showcases indigenous defence strength at LIMA-2025 in Malaysia

An Indian delegation led by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth participated in the opening ceremony of the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025) in Langkawi, Malaysia, today. The five-day event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

Seth also inaugurated the India Pavilion at LIMA 2025, which highlights the capabilities of India’s indigenous defence industry, with participation from key Defence Public Sector Undertakings and private companies.

The pavilion underscores India’s strategic push for self-reliance in defence, showcasing homegrown technologies including the BrahMos missile and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-manufactured Dornier aircraft. India’s prominent presence among major global participants reflects its growing stature in defence production.

The Minister also visited various exhibition stalls and met dignitaries and senior officials from several participating countries.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence noted that India and Malaysia share a robust and multifaceted relationship, which has expanded into several strategic areas including defence and security.

This partnership was further strengthened under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to India in 2024.

An Indian Naval Ship is also set to participate in the LIMA 2025 exhibition. Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.