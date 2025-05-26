India shot down 413 Pak drones during Op Sindoor in Rajasthan frontier

The Armed forces of India, in action during Operation Sindoor earlier this month, shot down at least 413 Pakistani drones in the Rajasthan frontier along the international border.

The munitions shot from Pakistan included many made in China missiles.

While the anti-drone technology of the Border Security Force (BSF) proved successful, retaliatory missile assaults by Indian forces neutralised with precision all air strikes from across the border, Inspector General of BSF, Rajasthan Frontier, ML Garg said here on Monday.

Garg told the media, “Our anti-drone technology worked exceptionally well and retaliatory missile strikes were flawless in hitting the targets.”

The IG was happy over the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor and praised the dedication and coordination between the BSF personnel, Army, and Air Force ranks and files. This ideal coordination ensured great success in accurately targetting retaliatory strikes and well timed action.

It was not only flawless (retaliatory) air strikes and sense of dedication and coordination among soldiers of different forces/units that brought success, the visionary decision making and strong will in country’s political leadership and whole-hearted and proactive support from the public also contributed equally in the successful fight with forces across the border.