India sends wheat to Afghanistan through Pak territory

India today despatched to Afghanistan via Pakistan’s territory 2500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of wheat as part of its humanitarian assistance for the beleaguered people of Afghanistan.

This is seen as a significant gesture that brought together India and Pakistan to help the people of the war-torn nation.

In a ceremony held at the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, along with Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and World Food Program (WFP) Country Director Bishaw Parajuli, flagged off the first convoy of 50 trucks carrying 2500 MT of wheat assistance.

“In response to appeals made by the United Nations for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Government of India has decided to gift 50,000 MT of wheat to the people of Afghanistan. The supply will be effected by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and transported from ICP Attari (India) to Jalalabad (Afghanistan) by Afghan transporters,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The wheat assistance will be delivered in multiple consignments and will be handed over to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA added.

The Government of India had last month signed an agreement with the WFP for the distribution of 50,000 MT of wheat within Afghanistan.

“India remains committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan. In this endeavour, India has already supplied 500,000 doses of COVAXIN, 13 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines and 500 units of winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul,” the MEA said.

India had been negotiating with Islamabad over the last few months the transportation of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s territory. Pakistan does not permit Indian goods to be carried to Afghanistan through its territory. It has made an exception in the case of the Indian wheat as it is meant for the people of the embattled country.