India sends third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India today supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.

The medicines were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India stands committed to continue its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.

In this endeavour, India had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the coming weeks, India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan.

India is in touch with Pakistan to work out the modalities for transporting 50000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s territory.

As a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow two-way trade between India and Afghanistan through its territory. However, it has accepted India’s request for transporting the wheat since it is meant for the beleaguered people of Afghanistan.