India seeks early end to COVID quarantine row with Britain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has sought an “early resolution” of the COVID-19 quarantine issue with Britain in mutual interest of the two countries.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the UN General Assembly, also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the developments in the Indo-Pacific during his meeting with newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

“Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” the Indian minister tweeted. He also had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other countries, including Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The meeting with the British foreign minister came a day after the UK announced new COVID-related travel restrictions which have caused a furore in India.

According to new rules, Indian travellers who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days.

India has strongly taken up the issue with the British side and even threatened to resort to retaliatory action against travellers from the UK.