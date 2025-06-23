India saw unprecedented infra development over past 11 years: BJP’s Balbir Rattan

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan on Monday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure development over the past 11 years, which has established India as a powerful nation on the global stage.

In a statement, he said historic progress has been made in the road and highway sector. Strengthening the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, roads have been constructed up to remote villages, which has significantly boosted the rural economy.

Indian Railways has also been equipped with modern facilities with major improvements in high-speed trains, station modernization, and railway safety have transformed the passenger experience, he said.

In the area of airports and air connectivity, regional development has been encouraged through the UDAAN scheme, connecting small towns via affordable flights. The Digital India Mission has expanded internet access and digitalization across the country, making education, healthcare, banking, and government services easily accessible to every citizen.

About the energy sector, Balbir said electricity has reached even the remotest villages in the last 11 years. Initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Housing for All, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala projects are all pushing India on the path from a developing to a developed nation.

He added that the infrastructure work across these sectors has led to increased employment opportunities, logistics improvements, ease of doing business, rural-urban balance, and rapid growth in the country’s GDP.

Balbir said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) has transformed both the image and destiny of India. Today, India is self-reliant, confident, and ready for global leadership, he added.