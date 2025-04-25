India-Saudi Defence talks pave way for Joint exercise ‘Sada Tanseeq’ and tech collaboration

A two-day Army-to-Army Staff Talks between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) was organised here, recently. The first edition of the talks focused on strengthening defence ties through the Annual Defence Cooperation Plan, which included plans for Joint Exercise Sada Tanseeq, military training and education, domain expert exchanges, and collaborative efforts in operational logistics.

Detailing about the talks, which concluded on April 24, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence wrote on X, “Inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) were held in New Delhi from 23-24 April 2025. Discussions focused on the Annual Defence Cooperation Plan, covering Joint Exercise Sada Tanseeq, training, military education, domain expert exchanges and engagements in areas of mutual interest.”

Advertisement

“Both sides also explored avenues of collaboration in operational logistics, battlefield management systems and niche technologies to enhance interoperability and capability development,” it said further.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a joint statement said that both countries welcomed the growth of the economic relationship, as well as the strengthening of trade and investment ties between India and Saudi Arabia in recent years.

“They noted with satisfaction the growth of their joint defence cooperation, including numerous ‘firsts’ like the first ever Land Forces exercise SADA TANSEEQ, two rounds of the Naval Exercises AL MOHED AL HINDI, many high-level visits, and training exchanges, towards ensuring the security and stability of the region. They welcomed the outcomes of the 6th meeting of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation held in Riyadh in September 2024, noting the initiation of staff-level talks between all three services. Both sides also agreed to enhance defence industry collaboration,” it said further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia was cut short following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals and one local, were gunned down by terrorists.